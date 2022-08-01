Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?

There's a lot of entertainment coming your way on OTT and in theatres in August.

Joginder Tuteja draws up a list:

Darlings

Release date: August 5

Where to watch? Netflix

The month begins with the made-for-Netflix film, Darlings.

Marking Alia Bhatt's debut as producer, this dark comedy by debutant director Jasmeet K Reen has a very different premise and the trailer is intriguing.

The combination of actors is exciting too with Alia and Shefali Shah coming together with Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

Let's wait and see just what makes it so wicked!

Crash Course

Release date: August 5

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Starring Annu Kapoor and a bunch of newcomers, Crash Course looks at student life and the joys and struggles young people have to face in a highly competitive world.

Sita Raman

Release date: August 5

Where to watch? In theatres

A period love story, Sita Raman stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Indian Matchmaking 2

Release date: August 10

Where to watch? Netflix

Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia returns and takes millennials around the world to search for the perfect match.

Raksha Bandhan

Release date: August 11

Where to watch? In theatres

Raksha Bandhan releases on Raksha Bandhan.

With Akshay Kumar leading the cast, this Aanand L Rai directorial has all the elements of an entertaining family drama.

The trailer has been appreciated and the songs are working well too.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release date: August 11

Where to watch? In theatres

When it was announced, Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the hottest films coming out of Bollywood.

After all, Aamir Khan had taken it upon himself to revisit a Hollywood cult classic -- Forest Gump -- and cast Kareena Kapoor in it too.

But the trailer has received mixed reactions.

There's no doubt, of course, that the film will be hugely entertaining. That is, after all, Aamir's brand appeal.

Dobaaraa

Release date: August 19

Where to watch? In theatres

Dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the Spanish mystery Mirage in which Taapsee Pannu reunites with her Manmarziyaan Director Anurag Kashyap.

The time travel drama is a film Producer Ekta Kapoor hopes will lead to dinner table conversations

Liger

Release date: August 25

Where to watch: In theatres

When Lion meets Tiger, Liger is born!

Liger looks like a south style entertainer with Director Puri Jagannadh calling the shots.

Karan Johar has backed the film and taken it upon himself to launch Vijay Devarakonda as the next action star in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday joins him in this popcorn movie with song, dance, glamour and loads of action.

Delhi Crime 2

Release date: August 26

Where to watch? Netflix

Shefali Shah bookends the month with two powerful performances. After Darlings, she will be seen in the second season of Delhi Crime.

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah), the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right hand man Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) get together again to solve yet another heinous crime.