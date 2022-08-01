Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!

Prabhas has taken an emergency break from his shooting schedules.

His knee needs attention and care.

The superstar had hurt his knee while shooting the action scenes in Baahubali, and was advised surgery.

The procedure was not time-specific, so Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done.

Then, COVID added to further delays.

The surgery was performed in April 2022 after the release of Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas took a three-month break to recover, but the pain is back.

A source from Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha, "While shooting, he felt a shooting pain. He decided to get the knee checked again in the US. The doctors have advised him to halt all work for at least a month."

Shooting for films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel's Salari and Ashwini Dutta's Project K are still to be wrapped up, but Prabhas will resume only after he is advised to by his doctors.

Prabhas has completed the shooting of his next release Adipurush,.