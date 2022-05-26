Why Is Tabu Thanking Anees Bazmee?

Adah is in London... Bhagyashree in Dubai... Namrata in Germany...
IMAGE: Tabu is delighted at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram
IMAGE: Tabu tells Director Anees Bazmee: 'Anees bhai... ये ताज आपके सर।@aneesbazmee #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 Thank you'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Want to go out dancing?' asks Regina Cassandra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram
IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi shoots for an ad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Ramya Krishnan shoots for Bigg Boss Tamil. Ramya is standing in for Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Hassan who is in Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram
IMAGE: Amala Paul goes kayaking in Goa and tells us: 'Row row row your worries away on a sunny day!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram
IMAGE: Warina Hussain is on a road trip in Goa and notes, 'Highway, khets.. aur Aloo ke parathe'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Husain/Instagram
IMAGE: Adah Sharma is holidaying in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Bhagyashree in in Dubai and attends the Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai 2022 pageant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram
IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar enjoys the view from her balcony in Germany.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol shares a 2010 pic with mum Hema Malini in Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: What's Mandira Bedi doing in Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram