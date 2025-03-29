HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Why Is Rakul Laughing?

Why Is Rakul Laughing?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 29, 2025 11:11 IST

x

Samantha explores the Australian wildlife... Kartiks BTS picture with Sreeleela... Aahana feels gratitude...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh channels in her inner Barbie in a pretty pink dress and feels, 'Laughter is also a way of life'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum Darang looks drop-dead-gorgeous in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her Aussie holiday amidst nature, animals and good vibes at the Featherdale Wildlife Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karthik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan shares a BTS moment from the sets Anurag Basu's next with co-star Sreeleela and captions it, 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Smiling through the little things,' says Vaani Kapoor posting an adorable selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra celebrates World Theatre Day by penning down a heartfelt gratitude note.

'Because I'm not dramatic! Im theatrical!

'There's a difference! 25 years as a part of a community that has given me everything I know about performance and life! Thank you to my theatre gurus, my theatre friends that is family! You've been such a huge contribution in my being.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrates Orea's first birthday in the cutest way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhi Dogra/Instagram

Sipping her coffee, Riddhi Dogra shares what's on her mind: 'Flesh and bones come in the way of us seeing us for our energy and limit us to silly human notions of 'looks and age and weight and color and caste and creed, etc, etc.

'This programming is so last century.

'Let's be the lovely intangible things this world takes for granted.

'Let's be a grand ball of frequency and dance to this song. Shall we..For the most part only then we ever meet anyone! When energies sync...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Yadav/Instagram

Pragya Yadav is not your regular flower girl. If you want to impress her, buy her fresh farm produced lettuce.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar's selfie mantra is bang on!

'When the light's just right... vibe a little.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Priyanka's Life Looks Like
What Priyanka's Life Looks Like
Elli's Night Out With Mumbai Icons
Elli's Night Out With Mumbai Icons
Disha, Rashmika, Ananya's Stylish Night
Disha, Rashmika, Ananya's Stylish Night
Where Stars Are Holidaying This Summer
Where Stars Are Holidaying This Summer
Guess Where These Stars Were Born
Guess Where These Stars Were Born

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

VIDEOS

Anil Chaudhry on Cricket Predicta: CSK Crowd is Irritating for Umpires!1:07

Anil Chaudhry on Cricket Predicta: CSK Crowd is...

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport0:22

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD