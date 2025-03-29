Why Is Rakul Laughing?

Samantha explores the Australian wildlife... Kartiks BTS picture with Sreeleela... Aahana feels gratitude...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh channels in her inner Barbie in a pretty pink dress and feels, 'Laughter is also a way of life'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum Darang looks drop-dead-gorgeous in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her Aussie holiday amidst nature, animals and good vibes at the Featherdale Wildlife Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karthik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan shares a BTS moment from the sets Anurag Basu's next with co-star Sreeleela and captions it, 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Smiling through the little things,' says Vaani Kapoor posting an adorable selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra celebrates World Theatre Day by penning down a heartfelt gratitude note.

'Because I'm not dramatic! Im theatrical!

'There's a difference! 25 years as a part of a community that has given me everything I know about performance and life! Thank you to my theatre gurus, my theatre friends that is family! You've been such a huge contribution in my being.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrates Orea's first birthday in the cutest way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhi Dogra/Instagram

Sipping her coffee, Riddhi Dogra shares what's on her mind: 'Flesh and bones come in the way of us seeing us for our energy and limit us to silly human notions of 'looks and age and weight and color and caste and creed, etc, etc.

'This programming is so last century.

'Let's be the lovely intangible things this world takes for granted.

'Let's be a grand ball of frequency and dance to this song. Shall we..For the most part only then we ever meet anyone! When energies sync...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Yadav/Instagram

Pragya Yadav is not your regular flower girl. If you want to impress her, buy her fresh farm produced lettuce.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar's selfie mantra is bang on!

'When the light's just right... vibe a little.'