Where Stars Are Holidaying This Summer

Celebrities are already cooling off in style.

So where are they chilling? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Before she walked down the ramp, Ananya Panday made a quick dash to the Seychelles with her fam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar gets ready for her wildlife safari as she zooms off to Tadoba national park for a family vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh keeps it casual as she explores Colombo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam Kothari takes a cute selfie with her daughter on their Spanish gateway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap enjoys the Cherry Blossom season in Tokyo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma beats the heat in style at the Anantara Kalutara resort in Sri-Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra scores fashion goals on a quick summer vacay to Hong Kong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh makes a fashion statement in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Fill your life with experiences, not things,' says Raai Laxmi about her Italian summer escape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Iceland with a relaxing bath at the famous geothermal spa Blue Lagoon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy can't decide whether to go for a comedy club or enjoy a jazz night while in Turkiye.