Where Stars Are Holidaying This Summer

Celebrities are already cooling off in style.
So where are they chilling? Namrata Thakker finds out.
Before she walked down the ramp, Ananya Panday made a quick dash to the Seychelles with her fam.
Shriya Pilgaonkar gets ready for her wildlife safari as she zooms off to Tadoba national park for a family vacay.
Keerthy Suresh keeps it casual as she explores Colombo.
Neelam Kothari takes a cute selfie with her daughter on their Spanish gateway.
Tahira Kashyap enjoys the Cherry Blossom season in Tokyo.
Neha Sharma beats the heat in style at the Anantara Kalutara resort in Sri-Lanka.
Aahana Kumra scores fashion goals on a quick summer vacay to Hong Kong.
Diljit Dosanjh makes a fashion statement in Scotland.
'Fill your life with experiences, not things,' says Raai Laxmi about her Italian summer escape.
Shaheer Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Iceland with a relaxing bath at the famous geothermal spa Blue Lagoon.
Mouni Roy can't decide whether to go for a comedy club or enjoy a jazz night while in Turkiye.