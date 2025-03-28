What Priyanka's Life Looks Like

Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse of her 'quick New York moment', and it sure tells us a lot about what's going on in her life right now.
Priyanka looks in fine form, after reportedly finishing a shooting schedule of her next film, S S Rajamouli's next.
PeeCee was in New York to lend support to hubby Nick Jonas, who's doing his first Broadway production.
Looks like the shows are house full!
While Nick is busy at work...
...Priyanka enjoys her own fan moment.
She also indulges in some reading time with daughter Malti Marie.
Feeling on top of the world!
Priyanka shows us how Malti Marie keeps herself busy too.
From some cooking...
To drawing...
To turning beautician for Ma!
