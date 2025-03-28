HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Priyanka's Life Looks Like

March 28, 2025 08:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse of her 'quick New York moment', and it sure tells us a lot about what's going on in her life right now.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka looks in fine form, after reportedly finishing a shooting schedule of her next film, S S Rajamouli's next.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee was in New York to lend support to hubby Nick Jonas, who's doing his first Broadway production.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Looks like the shows are house full!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

While Nick is busy at work...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

...Priyanka enjoys her own fan moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She also indulges in some reading time with daughter Malti Marie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Feeling on top of the world!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka shows us how Malti Marie keeps herself busy too.

From some cooking...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

To drawing...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

To turning beautician for Ma!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
