News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Nargis LAUGHING?

Why is Nargis LAUGHING?

By Rediff Movies
May 28, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunny's life gyaan... Shweta's happy smile... Anita's perfect family...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri falls off her bicycle and finds a life lesson: 'When you fall (fail) do it with a smile and in style. But Remember to always pick yourself up and keep going ! #dontstop #neverquit.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Always look at the bright side!' says Sunny Deol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar promotes her forthcoming music video, Barbaad, where she stars with Asim Riaz.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari is ready for the weekend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: As is Tisca Chopra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani's perfect family picture with husband Rohit Reddy, son Aaravv and beagle Mogwli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Mandira Bedi's beautiful sari?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Katrina-Vicky Look Pretty for Karan Johar's Party
Katrina-Vicky Look Pretty for Karan Johar's Party
Meet Ayushmann's NAGA Co-Star
Meet Ayushmann's NAGA Co-Star
How Shah Rukh Khan Became Baazigar
How Shah Rukh Khan Became Baazigar
Samson 'grateful' to have Buttler in Rajasthan Royals
Samson 'grateful' to have Buttler in Rajasthan Royals
Top Performer: It's That Man Buttler!
Top Performer: It's That Man Buttler!
'Don't justify': India slams OIC remark on Yasin Malik
'Don't justify': India slams OIC remark on Yasin Malik
PIX: Buttler catapults Rajasthan into IPL final
PIX: Buttler catapults Rajasthan into IPL final

More like this

When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes

When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes

Will Prithviraj CHANGE its Name?

Will Prithviraj CHANGE its Name?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances