Why is Nargis LAUGHING?

Sunny's life gyaan... Shweta's happy smile... Anita's perfect family...
IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri falls off her bicycle and finds a life lesson: 'When you fall (fail) do it with a smile and in style. But Remember to always pick yourself up and keep going ! #dontstop #neverquit.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Always look at the bright side!' says Sunny Deol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar promotes her forthcoming music video, Barbaad, where she stars with Asim Riaz.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari is ready for the weekend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram
IMAGE: As is Tisca Chopra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani's perfect family picture with husband Rohit Reddy, son Aaravv and beagle Mogwli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Mandira Bedi's beautiful sari?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram