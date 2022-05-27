When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes

Meera Chopra is not done with Cannes yet.

After A R Rahman unveiled the first look of her film, Safed, at the festival, the actor attended the Better World Fund event.

She wore a beautiful red Christophe Guillarme gown, with minimal make-up and jewellery.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun.

Other guests at the event included Jimmy Jean Louis and Sharon Stone.

IMAGE: Look who Meera bumped into at Cannes!

Before returning to Mumbai to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, Ranveer Singh was in Cannes to spend time with wife Deepika Padukone.

So how did the two meet?

'When u bump into @ranveersingh into an ice cream parlour at #cannes2022 !!' Meera explains.

