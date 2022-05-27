News
When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes

When Meera met Ranveer at Cannes

By Rediff Movies
May 27, 2022 11:09 IST
Meera Chopra is not done with Cannes yet.

After A R Rahman unveiled the first look of her film, Safed, at the festival, the actor attended the Better World Fund event.

She wore a beautiful red Christophe Guillarme gown, with minimal make-up and jewellery.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun.

Other guests at the event included Jimmy Jean Louis and Sharon Stone.

Please click on the images for a look at Meera@Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Look who Meera bumped into at Cannes!
Before returning to Mumbai to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, Ranveer Singh was in Cannes to spend time with wife Deepika Padukone.
So how did the two meet?
'When u bump into @ranveersingh into an ice cream parlour at #cannes2022 !!' Meera explains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
