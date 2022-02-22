News
Why Is Ananya So Happy?

Why Is Ananya So Happy?

By Rediff Movies
February 22, 2022 18:24 IST
Pooja is back in Mumbai... Lolo and Bebo at Chintu's home.. Janhvi sees a doc...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is glowing from Gehraiyaan's good reviews.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, who is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, is in Mumbai.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor makes sure to keep her mask on as she visits a clinic.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Karisma and Kareena Kapoor visit their late uncle Rishi Kapoor's home.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

The sisters, dressed in casuals, shied away from the cameras.

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan steps out of her gym.
Photograph: ANI Photo

Gauahar Khan at the airport.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
