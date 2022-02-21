News
What is Anil Kapoor doing in Rajasthan?

What is Anil Kapoor doing in Rajasthan?

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 21, 2022 12:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will be seen together in Netflix's Thar, produced by the Anil Kapoor Film Company and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Thar is set in the 1980s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Harshvarrdhan plays a young man named Siddharth who shifts to Pushkar for a job and then sets out to avenge past injustice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

The thriller features Fatima Sana Shaikh as the younger Kapoor's love interest. Satish Kaushik, who memorably played Calendar alongside the older Kapoor in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India, is also part of Thar's cast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Father and son last featured in Vikramditya Motwane's AK vs AK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil and his son are also working on Abhinav Bindra's biopic in which Harshvarrdhan plays the Olympic gold medalist and his dad Apjit Bindra, the champion shooter's father.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Thar Director Raj Singh Chaudhary, 46, was born and grew up in Meerut. He has acted in films like Gulaal (where he played Dilip Kumar Singh) and Black Friday (where he played Mushtaq Tarani). He collaborated on the No Smoking screenplay with Anurag Kashyap.

Thar, which is complete, marks Chaudhary's directorial debut. Anurag Kashyap has worked on the dialogue with him.

SUBHASH K JHA
