Why Is Allu Arjun Going To Japan?

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

January 16, 2026 is a very special day in Allu Arjun's calendar. He heads to Japan to be there for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Japanese trailer has created sensation in Japan. Geek Pictures Shochiku are releasing the film in Japan.

Now, taking a break from the hectic shooting of his untitled film with Atlee, Allu Arjun will head to Japan for two days to personally promote the film that earned over Rs 800 crores at the Indian boxoffice.

Apparently Arjun’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna will give Japan a skip as she will be busy with her wedding.