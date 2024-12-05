Pushpa 2 Gets Rousing Welcome

Allu Arjun's huge release, Pushpa: The Rule, has attracted fans to theatres in hordes.

The 6 am show in Thane saw a mixed crowd of enthusiasts.

The security staff were asked to report two hours before their regular time to ensure smooth scanning of the audience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Bhagyashree, a young fan of Allu Arjun, had pre-booked tickets as soon as it was available online.

"I live in Airoli (almost 14 km from Thane) and this was the earliest show available near me. So I travelled here.

"My dad is a Maharashtrian, mum is a South Indian. I have grown up watching Telugu films. My dream is to do a film with Allu Arjun one day, even if it is a small cameo. So I am trying to lose weight in my office gym," she said excitedly as we walked up the escalator leading to the movie hall.

A group of boys from different parts of Telengana had visited the theatre the previous day to confirm their tickets.

"We have waited three years for this movie, so didn't want to miss (the first show)," one of them named Suman said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, saw fans gather outside the Sailaja Theatre to celebrate the much-awaited release.

Fans burst crackers and created a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall.

The scene was even crazier in a theatre in Hyderabad when Allu Arjun came by! Fans thronged near him, and the security had hard time keeping him safe.

The crowd jostled so hard in fact, that it did not end well for a woman in Hyderabad, and she died.

Watch the crazy reception Allu Arjun got!

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com