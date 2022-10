Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

After making the historical Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam will now direct Rajinikanth.

The last time the duo collaborated was on the action blockbuster Dalapathi in 1991.

Sources from Chennai confirm to Subhash K Jha that Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth have zeroed in on a subject, and the rest of the details will be finalised after the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2.