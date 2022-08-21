Why Gul Panag's Feeling Emotional!

How did Bollywood spend their free time? By travelling, of course!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag takes son Nihal to Africa: 'It’s always great to be back in Africa. The special bond I share with the continent is a result of having spent formative years here. Thanks to the Indian Army, my father was posted in Zambia. And as a 15 year old, my love affair with Africa began.

'We’ve been coming back to Africa over the years and loving it more every time we come.

'This is Nihal’s trip. His first trip. I hope he grows to love Africa as much as we all do.

'This picture is taken at the escarpment of the Great Rift Valley, as we head to Masai Mara.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti holidays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram

Varun Sharma walks the streets of New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul enjoys the Denmark beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Mirzapur actor Divyenndu enjoys an ice cream in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a throwback from Switzerland with husband Mahesh Babu and children Sitara and Gautam and writes, 'Some real deals being cracked as the day unfurls!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar shares her state of mind with this throwback picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sengupta/Instagram

Barkha Sengupta meets the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at the Parliament House, New Delhi, and she writes, 'Thank u @official.anuragthakur sir, for being there for the screening of ‘Swaraj’ …. Thank u for the appreciation. Means a lot.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is in Delhi too!