Why Gul Panag's Feeling Emotional!

How did Bollywood spend their free time? By travelling, of course!
Gul Panag takes son Nihal to Africa: 'It’s always great to be back in Africa. The special bond I share with the continent is a result of having spent formative years here. Thanks to the Indian Army, my father was posted in Zambia. And as a 15 year old, my love affair with Africa began.
'We’ve been coming back to Africa over the years and loving it more every time we come.
'This is Nihal’s trip. His first trip. I hope he grows to love Africa as much as we all do.
'This picture is taken at the escarpment of the Great Rift Valley, as we head to Masai Mara.'
Surbhi Jyoti holidays in the Maldives.
Varun Sharma walks the streets of New York.
Manav Kaul enjoys the Denmark beach.
Mirzapur actor Divyenndu enjoys an ice cream in London.
Namrata Shirodkar shares a throwback from Switzerland with husband Mahesh Babu and children Sitara and Gautam and writes, 'Some real deals being cracked as the day unfurls!!'
Mithila Palkar shares her state of mind with this throwback picture.
Barkha Sengupta meets the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at the Parliament House, New Delhi, and she writes, 'Thank u @official.anuragthakur sir, for being there for the screening of ‘Swaraj’ …. Thank u for the appreciation. Means a lot.'
Divyanka Tripathi is in Delhi too!