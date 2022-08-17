Step Inside Mouni's Dubai Home

How did Bollywood spend the long weekend? By travelling, of course!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy takes us inside her Dubai home and notes, 'There's no place like home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal and son Arik Rampal walk the streets of London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'You can take a girl out of India, but you can never take India out of a girl #AtlantaDiaries,' says Sonali Bendre, who participated in the Independence Day Parade in Atlanta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor goes sailing in Indonesia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Bose Roy shoots in Delhi and writes, 'Aaiye Jamma Masjid ki sair karaun aapko.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain say hello from Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, who is running the Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to Delhi, updates us: 'Reached Gwalior on day 2 of the Unity Run 2022! Started from Dabra at 7am, 48km, great weather, legs are a bit tired, lots of people did pushups for selfies on the way!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi attends the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto with Qissa Director Anup Singh and Punjabi film director Gurvinder Singh.