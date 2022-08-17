Step Inside Mouni's Dubai Home

How did Bollywood spend the long weekend? By travelling, of course!
Mouni Roy takes us inside her Dubai home and notes, 'There's no place like home.'
Arjun Rampal and son Arik Rampal walk the streets of London.
'You can take a girl out of India, but you can never take India out of a girl #AtlantaDiaries,' says Sonali Bendre, who participated in the Independence Day Parade in Atlanta.
Pooja Gor goes sailing in Indonesia.
Ronit Bose Roy shoots in Delhi and writes, 'Aaiye Jamma Masjid ki sair karaun aapko.'
Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain say hello from Goa.
Milind Soman, who is running the Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to Delhi, updates us: 'Reached Gwalior on day 2 of the Unity Run 2022! Started from Dabra at 7am, 48km, great weather, legs are a bit tired, lots of people did pushups for selfies on the way!'
Shabana Azmi attends the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto with Qissa Director Anup Singh and Punjabi film director Gurvinder Singh.