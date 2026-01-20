Why Ghajini Actor Asin Is Trending

Asin celebrates 10 years of marital bliss with Rahul Sharma.

Asin Thottumkal's husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma shared a rare glimpse of the Ghajini actor on social media, as he celebrated 10 years of marital bliss.

He shared a picture of Asin from their 2016 wedding, and posted, '10 blissful years... She's the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I'm fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here's to an incredible future together.'

Asin also posted an update on her anniversary with a sand drawing of her and her husband's initials.

'10 years and counting,' she wrote.

Asin's 2016 wedding

Asin married Rahul Sharma in January 2016. Among the guests at the wedding was the couple's close friend and superstar Akshay Kumar, who also played Cupid for the couple. He co-starred with Asin in the 2012 films, Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786.

Asin and Rahul welcomed their first child, a daughter, Arin, in October 2017.

After her marriage, Asin decided to quit the film industry.

She was last seen in 2015's comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. Besides being a part of several South Indian films, Asin also starred in Hindi films like Ready and Bol Bachchan.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff