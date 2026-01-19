HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Were Kareena-Malaika Doing In 2016?

What Were Kareena-Malaika Doing In 2016?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: January 19, 2026 11:54 IST

2016 is the new 2026!
Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora have jumped on the viral Instagram trend, sharing throwback pictures from 2016.
Namrata Thakker gives us a quick look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
 
 
 
 
In 2016, Alia Bhatt was 22, shooting for Elle magazine's cover feature and promoting her films Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.

 
 
 
 
 
Back in 2016, Malaika Arora, then 42, had just announced her separation from Arbaaz Khan. Their divorce came through the next year.

 

 
 
 
 
For Kareena Kapoor, 2016 was the year of the 'bump'. She was 35 and expecting her first born, Taimur.

 

 
 
 
 
Ananya Panday, 18, had not made her movie debut yet. That happened with Student Of The Year 2, three years later.

 

 
 
 
 
Bhumi Pednekar began her acting career in 2015, and the next year saw her on the sets of her second film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar.

She was 26 and the year was 'full of dreams'.

 

 
 
 
 
Diana Penty made her debut with Cocktail in 2012 but bagged her second film four years later. Diana, then 30, seems happy on the sets of her second film Happy Bhag Jayegi.

 

 
 
 
 
Sonam Kapoor, then 30, celebrates the year of Neerja, the most important film of her career. It was also the year she figured that Anand Ahuja was the love of her life.

 

 
 
 
 
Khushi Kapoor feels she was way cooler in 2016 when she was just 16.

 

 
 
 
 
2016 was the year Bipasha Basu turned 37, said yes to Karan Singh Grover, got married and celebrated her first Karvachauth.

 

 
 
 
 
In 2016, Lara Dutta, then 37, was enjoying her time with four-year-old daughter Saira Bhupathi.

 

 
 
 
 
2016 was a milestone year for Vijay Varma, then 29, as he got to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar in P.I.N.K. He also got to click a selfie with a golden toilet at the Bachchans'!

 

 
 
 
 
Throwback to 2016 when a 21-year-old Ishaan Khatter worked as an assistant director on Udta Punjab.

 

 
 
 
 
In 2016, Tripti Dimri was 22 and had just started modeling.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
