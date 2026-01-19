HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Did Kriti Sanon's Beau Just Confirm Their Relationship?

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read
January 19, 2026 15:18 IST

Scroll down to see pictures from Nupur Sanon's beautiful destination wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kabir Bahia/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia posted pictures from Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur on social media. While fans just couldn't get enough of them, one person seemed visibly miffed!

Kabir took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with Team Bride from Nupur and Stebin Ben's dreamy wedding.

For Nupur and Stebin's Christian wedding ceremony, Kriti opted for a turquoise blue gown. Kabir looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

For the haldi ceremony, they twinned in yellow.

 
 
 
 
Why was Nupur Sanon upset with the pictures?

While Kabir's pictures from the wedding were adorable, they didn't go down well with the bride, Nupur Sanon.

She wrote in the comments section, 'Excuse me? Whose wedding is this? Why was I not there?'

Bridegroom Ben does make an appearance in the last picture.

Key points

  • Nupur Sanon wed Stebin Ben on January 10 in Udaipur.
  • Kriti Sanon's rumoured beau Kabir Bahia posts wedding pictures on social media.
  • 'Excuse me? Whose wedding is this? Why was I not there?' Nupur asked.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

