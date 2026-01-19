Did Kriti Sanon's Beau Just Confirm Their Relationship?

Scroll down to see pictures from Nupur Sanon's beautiful destination wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kabir Bahia/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia posted pictures from Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur on social media. While fans just couldn't get enough of them, one person seemed visibly miffed!

Kabir took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with Team Bride from Nupur and Stebin Ben's dreamy wedding.

For Nupur and Stebin's Christian wedding ceremony, Kriti opted for a turquoise blue gown. Kabir looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

For the haldi ceremony, they twinned in yellow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Bahia (@kabirsinghbahia)

Why was Nupur Sanon upset with the pictures?

While Kabir's pictures from the wedding were adorable, they didn't go down well with the bride, Nupur Sanon.

She wrote in the comments section, 'Excuse me? Whose wedding is this? Why was I not there?'

Bridegroom Ben does make an appearance in the last picture.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff