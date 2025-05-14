Why Does Vivek Agnihotri Have A Problem With Ranbir?

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri has criticised Bollywood filmmakers, stating they do not have the courage to openly criticise a star like Ranbir Kapoor but they will do so behind closed doors.

In an interview to the Digital Commentary podcast, Agnihotri said, 'Aukaat hi nahi hai kisiki, himmat hai karne ki, kar ke dikhayein (They don't have the stature for it. If they have the guts to try, let them prove it).'

When Animal released in 2023, its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was pulled down for making a misogynistic movie but nothing was said of its lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor.

'Most of the directors will criticise the lead actors behind closed doors but will falter on their faces when they meet them,' Agnihotri added in the interview.

'Do phir Rs 150 crore ghatiya kaam ke, sadi hui acting ke (You have to give them Rs 150 crore for lousy work and rotten acting).'