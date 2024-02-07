Why Did Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Split?

Did Bharat feel 'neglected' after their second daughter's birth?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have parted ways after 11 years of marriage.

The couple issued an official statement, saying, 'We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy is respected throughout.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Esha and Bharat got wed in a lavish ceremony on June 29, 2012.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It was followed by a star-studded reception, where the who's who of Bollywood was invited.

They got 're-married' in August 2017 when Esha was expecting her first child.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The couple has two daughters, Radhya, six, and Miraya, four.

Bharat was not spotted at Esha's mother Hema Malini's 75th birthday party in October. Hema's other son-in-law Vaibhav Vora (younger daughter Ahana's husband) stayed by her side.

Esha and Bharat were childhood sweethearts, who met at an inter-school competition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

After her marriage, Esha took a break from the movies, her last film being 2011's Tell Me O Khhuda, directed by her mum.

In an interview, Esha had explained her choices: 'Bharat and I knew each other from school. It was always like a childhood crush, which has now culminated into marriage. So when I finally got back with Bharat, it was a very blissful period for me, where I said I want to settle down now with this guy.

'It's all about prioritising, where you are at that point in time. And at that point, there were a couple of movie opportunities that came my way, but I felt it would be too much to do then.'

IMAGE: Esha and Bharat with Ahana and Vaibhav Vora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

The Economic Times quotes Esha's 2020 parenting book, Amma Mia, where she wrote about the challenges the couple faced, particularly after the birth of their second daughter, Miraya. She shared that Bharat had felt 'neglected amidst her busy schedule of managing family responsibilities and professional commitments'.