Why Can't Shraddha Stop Smiling?

A look at Shraddha Kapoor's plate is the simple answer!
She has been snacking paani puri and ragda pattice, made by her aunts, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat.
But there's another reason too.
The trailer of Shraddha's new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she's seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will release in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan's biggie Pathaan.
That's why Shraddha has got her plate -- and her mouth -- full!
Here, she's joined by her brother Siddhanth's girlfriend Antara.
Antara is a DJ and goes by the stage name, Arnova.
Padmini's son Priyank Sharma joins in.
A closer look at the ragda pattice and the...
Paani puri!