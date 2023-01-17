Why Can't Shraddha Stop Smiling?

A look at Shraddha Kapoor's plate is the simple answer!

She has been snacking paani puri and ragda pattice, made by her aunts, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat.

But there's another reason too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

The trailer of Shraddha's new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she's seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will release in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan's biggie Pathaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

That's why Shraddha has got her plate -- and her mouth -- full!

Here, she's joined by her brother Siddhanth's girlfriend Antara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Antara/Instagram

Antara is a DJ and goes by the stage name, Arnova.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Padmini's son Priyank Sharma joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

A closer look at the ragda pattice and the...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Paani puri!