Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Blows A Kiss From The Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Blows A Kiss From The Burj Khalifa

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 16, 2023 14:08 IST
How did Shah Rukh Khan spend his weekend?

Photograph: PTI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan at the opening ceremony of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and invites them to the Pathaan party by quoting dialogues from his coming film: 'Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge... toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.'

 

Next stop: Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

 

Pathaan gets the biggest screen possible, as its trailer plays on the Burj Khalifa.

 

Shah Rukh entices his fans with roses and performs the hook step from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

 

Pathaan promises a lot of action from SRK and his leading lady, Deepika Padukone.

Then, there's John Abraham, who plays baddie.

 

Pathaan, as we all know, will release on January 25.

 

REDIFF MOVIES
