Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Ananya Is Sad

Why Ananya Is Sad

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 04, 2024 10:32 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday posted an emotional note on social media after her dog, Fudge, passed away at the age of 16.

'Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter. 16 years of life filled with so much food and joy. I'll miss you every single day,' she wrote, posting pictures of the dog from her childhood.

 

Film folk got together to support her.

Farah Khan wrote, 'Fudge is in doggy heaven.'

Jackie Shroff: 'His soul will always protect and be around you.'

Ananya will be seen next in her first Web series, Call Me Bae, releasing September 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

REDIFF MOVIES
