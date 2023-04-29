Why Ananya Is All Heart

Sayani takes a selfie... Rasika enjoys a Bengali thali... Esha gives advice...
'Dad just tried his hand at drawing -- it's called 'The #PehlaPasta Art'. And of course, I am his first buyer,' Ananya Panday tells us about her father Chunky Pandey's foray into art.
Priya Warrier posts a card from the Maldives: 'So this is what 'Heaven on Earth' looks like! It's been such a lovely experience.'
Sayani Gupta takes a mirror selfie.
Rasika Dugal shares her shoot diaries from Santiniketan: 'A good Bengali thali deserves this kind of devotion... and the only thing that can compete with it is a newspaper packet full of Jhalmuri doused in mustard oil (especially when it comes from a thela)'
'Don't wait for motivation, just show up and take action,' says Esha Deol.
Adah Sharma promotes her film The Kerala Story, which releases on May 5.
Sonali Bendre learns dancing from Remo D'Souza on the sets of India's Best Dancer.