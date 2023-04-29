Why Ananya Is All Heart

Sayani takes a selfie... Rasika enjoys a Bengali thali... Esha gives advice...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Dad just tried his hand at drawing -- it's called 'The #PehlaPasta Art'. And of course, I am his first buyer,' Ananya Panday tells us about her father Chunky Pandey's foray into art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Warrier/Instagram

Priya Warrier posts a card from the Maldives: 'So this is what 'Heaven on Earth' looks like! It's been such a lovely experience.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a mirror selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal shares her shoot diaries from Santiniketan: 'A good Bengali thali deserves this kind of devotion... and the only thing that can compete with it is a newspaper packet full of Jhalmuri doused in mustard oil (especially when it comes from a thela)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Don't wait for motivation, just show up and take action,' says Esha Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma promotes her film The Kerala Story, which releases on May 5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre learns dancing from Remo D'Souza on the sets of India's Best Dancer.