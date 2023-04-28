OTT Watch: Nani Comes Home For Dasara

Scary masks, super spies, strange flyovers, it's an action-packed schedule on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Scream 6

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

It's never over, even after it's over in the slasher genre. And so the all-familiar Ghostface returns to wreak havoc on new victims and old in the sixth sequel of the Scream franchise.

Citadel

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Our very own smouldering, sophisticated Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicks ass and more, alongside Richard Madden in Russo Brothers much-ambitious, much-hyped, much-awaited spy masala series, Citadel.

Its desi version starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan helmed by Raj & DK will follow later this year.

Dasara

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A no-holds-barred delivery from Nani is at the centre of this high-octane drama about love, friendship and politics unravelling in a coal mining town.

Pathu Thala

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A remake of the Kannada action thriller Mufti, Pathu Thala chronicles the journey of an undercover cop in pursuit of a gangster in relation to a minister's disappearance.

U-Turn

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

After being successfully received in several languages, it's time for the Hindi remake of Pawan Kumar's Kannada supernatural drama, about a young journalist's mysterious findings about a flyover leading her into all kinds of trouble, make an impact directly on OTT.

Thuramukham

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Director Rajeev Ravi's historical travels back in time to look into Kerala's turbulent history in his fictionalised take based on M Chidambaram's play of the same name.

Winter Boy

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Winter Boy movingly captures a teenage boy's turmoil struggling to come to terms with his father's sudden demise and life as he never thought he would know it.

Ved

here to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Real-life husband-wife duo, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite on screen for Deshmukh's superhit directorial debut based on the Telugu romantic drama, Majili.

Sweet Tooth Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A cute, curious human-deer hybrid and his friends face new challenges in the second season of fantasy series, Sweet Tooth.

Vyavastha

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu

Veteran and novice face-off in this Telugu legal drama series streaming on ZEE5.

Tar

Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5

Language: English

Cate Blanchett's Oscar-nominated portrayal of a celebrity conductor alone is worth the price of admission.

The Good Bad Mother

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A mother comes to her son's rescue after a tragic accident leaves a go-getter prosecutor with the mind of a child.

Selfiee

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar plays a Bollywood superstar while RTO officer Emraan Hashmi and his school-going son, his biggest fans except they start off on the wrong foot ensuing in a deadly clash of egos.