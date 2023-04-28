News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » OTT Watch: Nani Comes Home For Dasara

OTT Watch: Nani Comes Home For Dasara

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 28, 2023 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scary masks, super spies, strange flyovers, it's an action-packed schedule on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Scream 6
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream
Language: English

It's never over, even after it's over in the slasher genre. And so the all-familiar Ghostface returns to wreak havoc on new victims and old in the sixth sequel of the Scream franchise.

 

Citadel
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Our very own smouldering, sophisticated Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicks ass and more, alongside Richard Madden in Russo Brothers much-ambitious, much-hyped, much-awaited spy masala series, Citadel.
Its desi version starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan helmed by Raj & DK will follow later this year.

 

Dasara
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A no-holds-barred delivery from Nani is at the centre of this high-octane drama about love, friendship and politics unravelling in a coal mining town.

 

Pathu Thala
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A remake of the Kannada action thriller Mufti, Pathu Thala chronicles the journey of an undercover cop in pursuit of a gangster in relation to a minister's disappearance.

 

U-Turn
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

After being successfully received in several languages, it's time for the Hindi remake of Pawan Kumar's Kannada supernatural drama, about a young journalist's mysterious findings about a flyover leading her into all kinds of trouble, make an impact directly on OTT.

 

Thuramukham
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Director Rajeev Ravi's historical travels back in time to look into Kerala's turbulent history in his fictionalised take based on M Chidambaram's play of the same name.

 

Winter Boy
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: French (with subtitles)

Winter Boy movingly captures a teenage boy's turmoil struggling to come to terms with his father's sudden demise and life as he never thought he would know it.

 

Ved
here to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Real-life husband-wife duo, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite on screen for Deshmukh's superhit directorial debut based on the Telugu romantic drama, Majili.

 

Sweet Tooth Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

A cute, curious human-deer hybrid and his friends face new challenges in the second season of fantasy series, Sweet Tooth.

 

Vyavastha
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu

Veteran and novice face-off in this Telugu legal drama series streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tar
Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5
Language: English

Cate Blanchett's Oscar-nominated portrayal of a celebrity conductor alone is worth the price of admission.

 

The Good Bad Mother
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A mother comes to her son's rescue after a tragic accident leaves a go-getter prosecutor with the mind of a child.

 

Selfiee
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar plays a Bollywood superstar while RTO officer Emraan Hashmi and his school-going son, his biggest fans except they start off on the wrong foot ensuing in a deadly clash of egos.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Citadel Review
Citadel Review
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!
'How much longer is this going to take?'
'How much longer is this going to take?'
Ambitious Murray wants to play at French Open
Ambitious Murray wants to play at French Open
'You can't have just the love'
'You can't have just the love'
It's Raining Discounts For Car Buyers
It's Raining Discounts For Car Buyers

More like this

REVEALED! How Jhoome Jo Pathaan Was Shot

REVEALED! How Jhoome Jo Pathaan Was Shot

'I look at cinema as Indian cinema'

'I look at cinema as Indian cinema'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances