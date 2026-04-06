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Home  » Movies » Why Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Speaking Again Until...

Why Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Speaking Again Until...

By REDIFF MOVIES
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Last updated on: April 06, 2026 14:15 IST

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Dhurandhar was the biggest winner of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, bagging 14 awards, including Best Actor for Ranveer Singh, Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Supporting Actor for Akshaye Khanna.

The film also bagged the Best Cinematography award for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Choreography for Vijay Ganguly (for the song Shararat), Best Background Score for Shashwat Sachdev, Best Action, Best Editing for Shivkumar V Panicker and Best Dialogue for Aditya Dhar. Smriti Chauhan shared the Best Costume award for her work in Dhurandhar with Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Chaava.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, was awarded the Best Film.

Key Points

  • The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were held over the weekend in Mumbai.
  • Alia Bhatt hosted the show along with Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.
  • Dhurandhar was the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt served as the glamorous host for the evening, and she writes, 'Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen.

'My first as a host and I couldn’t have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208. This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday.'

Alia's co-hosts for the evening were Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.

 

Saba Azad

Saba Azad.

 

Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta.

 

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre.

 

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal.

 

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Sheeba Chadha

Sheeba Chadha.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash.

 

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.

 

Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao.

 

Karan Johar with Natasha and Adar Poonawala

Karan Johar with Natasha and Adar Poonawala.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal bagged the Breakthrough Debut Director award.

 

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Vishal Jethwa with his mother

Vishal Jethwa with his mother.

 

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee bagged the Best Actor (OTT) for his haunting film, Stolen. Stolen also bagged the Best OTT Film award, Best Script and the Best Director (OTT) award for Karan Tejpal. Sanya Malhotra bagged the Best Actress (OTT) award for her impactful performance in Mrs.

 

Suparn S Varma

Suparn S Varma bagged the Best Film For Gender Sensitivity for his film, Haq. His leading lady Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award.

 

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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