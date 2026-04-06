Why Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Speaking Again Until...

Dhurandhar was the biggest winner of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, bagging 14 awards, including Best Actor for Ranveer Singh, Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Supporting Actor for Akshaye Khanna.

The film also bagged the Best Cinematography award for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Choreography for Vijay Ganguly (for the song Shararat), Best Background Score for Shashwat Sachdev, Best Action, Best Editing for Shivkumar V Panicker and Best Dialogue for Aditya Dhar. Smriti Chauhan shared the Best Costume award for her work in Dhurandhar with Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Chaava.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, was awarded the Best Film.

Key Points The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were held over the weekend in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt hosted the show along with Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.

Dhurandhar was the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt served as the glamorous host for the evening, and she writes, 'Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen.

'My first as a host and I couldn’t have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208. This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday.'

Alia's co-hosts for the evening were Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.

Saba Azad.

Nikita Dutta.

Shubhangi Atre.

Nimrat Kaur.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Rasika Dugal.

Poonam Dhillon.

Sheeba Chadha.

Divya Dutta.

Amruta Subhash.

Zoya Akhtar.

Shilpa Rao.

Karan Johar with Natasha and Adar Poonawala.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Guneet Monga.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal bagged the Breakthrough Debut Director award.

Ishaan Khatter.

Vishal Jethwa with his mother.

Abhishek Banerjee bagged the Best Actor (OTT) for his haunting film, Stolen. Stolen also bagged the Best OTT Film award, Best Script and the Best Director (OTT) award for Karan Tejpal. Sanya Malhotra bagged the Best Actress (OTT) award for her impactful performance in Mrs.

Suparn S Varma bagged the Best Film For Gender Sensitivity for his film, Haq. His leading lady Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award.

Nita Ambani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff