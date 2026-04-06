Medha Rana Rocks The Red Carpet, Bobby Deol Tears Up

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 saw a big turn-out on the red carpet, even though most of the awards went to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster, Dhurandhar. Surprisingly, the Dhurandhar stars were a no-show at the awards night.

Alia Bhatt served as the show's host along with Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.

Key Points Dhurandhar dominated the night with 14 awards, making it the biggest winner of the event.

The other big winner of the night was Saiyaara, winning Best Song for the title track, Best Playback Singer for Faheem Abdullah and Shreya Ghoshal, as well as Breakthrough New Actors for Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

The OTT film Stolen bagged the big awards in the OTT section.

Border 2 actor Medha Rana looks glamourous on the red carpet.

Arshad Warsi's Plus One for the night is his daughter, Zene Zoe.

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

Girija Oak with husband Suhrud Godbole.

Vicky Kaushal.

Bobby Deol reportedly teared up while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award for his father, Dharmendra.

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

Saurabh Shukla with wife Barnali Ray.

Sriram Raghavan escorts Pooja Ladha Surti, who has written and edited most of his films like Ikkis, Merry Christmas, and Andhadhun.

Boman Irani with his family: wife Zenobia and sons Kayoze and Danesh.

Rakesh Bedi.

Babil Khan.

Imtiaz Ali.

Rajkumar Hirani.

Liliput.

Shoojit Sircar.

Subhas Kapoor and Sudhir Mishra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff