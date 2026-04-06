HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Medha Rana Rocks The Red Carpet, Bobby Deol Tears Up

Medha Rana Rocks The Red Carpet, Bobby Deol Tears Up

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 14:12 IST

x

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 saw a big turn-out on the red carpet, even though most of the awards went to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster, Dhurandhar. Surprisingly, the Dhurandhar stars were a no-show at the awards night.

Alia Bhatt served as the show's host along with Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan.

Key Points

  • Dhurandhar dominated the night with 14 awards, making it the biggest winner of the event.
  • The other big winner of the night was Saiyaara, winning Best Song for the title track, Best Playback Singer for Faheem Abdullah and Shreya Ghoshal, as well as Breakthrough New Actors for Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.
  • The OTT film Stolen bagged the big awards in the OTT section.

Medha Rana

Border 2 actor Medha Rana looks glamourous on the red carpet.

 

Arshad Warsi with daughter Zene Zoe

Arshad Warsi's Plus One for the night is his daughter, Zene Zoe.

 

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

 

Girija Oak with husband Suhrud Godbole

Girija Oak with husband Suhrud Godbole.

 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol reportedly teared up while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award for his father, Dharmendra.

 

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

 

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

 

Saurabh Shukla with wife Barnali Ray

Saurabh Shukla with wife Barnali Ray.

 

Sriram Raghavan with his film editor Pooja Ladha Surti

Sriram Raghavan escorts Pooja Ladha Surti, who has written and edited most of his films like Ikkis, Merry Christmas, and Andhadhun.

 

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia sons Kayoze and Dhanesh

Boman Irani with his family: wife Zenobia and sons Kayoze and Danesh.

 

Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi.

 

Babil Khan

Babil Khan.

 

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani.

 

Liliput

Liliput.

 

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar.

 

Subhash Kapoor and Sudhir Mishra

Subhas Kapoor and Sudhir Mishra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Why Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Speaking Again Until...
Why Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Speaking Again Until...
Ananya, Ranveer, Salman Party Together
Ananya, Ranveer, Salman Party Together
OTT Full On Entertainment This Week
OTT Full On Entertainment This Week
Rohit Roy's Daughter, Sajid Nadiadwala's Son To Debut
Rohit Roy's Daughter, Sajid Nadiadwala's Son To Debut
Kiara, Sidharth At NMACC's 3rd Anniversary
Kiara, Sidharth At NMACC's 3rd Anniversary

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO