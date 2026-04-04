WATCH: Mrunal, Sesh's 'Different Love Story' in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

In Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, Mrunal Thakur is Saraswati and Adivi Sesh is Hari, but their story is far from simple.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh at the Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch event in Mumbai, April 4, 2026. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur star in the action-packed romance Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

Anurag Kashyap marks his acting debut in Telugu cinema.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film hits screens April 10 in Hindi and Telugu.

A Dramatic Launch For Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

A police van pulled up and briefly disrupted the trailer launch event of Dacoit Ek Prem Katha. Or that's what it seemed.

Soon, it was revealed that the film's stars, Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, were being 'giraftaar' (arrested) by a cop played by Anurag Kashyap.

In the film, she is Saraswati and he is Hari, but their story is far from simple.

The two actors were brought in handcuffed under the watch of Kashyap's gamcha wearing cop, turning the launch into a moment straight out of the film.

Later, Anurag revealed with a smile that this 'giraftaari' was all part of the plan to bring the two leads to the event.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh handcuffed by Anurag Kashyap at the Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

What Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh Say About Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Speaking about the film, Adivi Sesh said that Dacoit Ek Prem Katha is a story driven by emotions, and both the love story between Sarawswati and Hari is the beating heart of this intense narrative.

"This is a film driven by matters of the heart," Adivi Sesh teases the premise of the film. "Amid the blood and violence, a love story either blossoms or falls apart. It brings both these worlds together. If you come expecting a rom-com, you won't find it here. And if you expect pure action without heart, then that's not what this film is either."

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap, Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Zayn Marie Khan dance at the Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

WATCH: Why Adivi Sesh Cried On The Sets Of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Fresh off the rom-com Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal said it was a completely new experience for her to do hardcore action in Dacoit, which she described as 'anger, revenge' love story.

"It's a different kind of love story," she said with a smile. "I didn't want to be monotonous because people get bored with seeing the same thing. Adding a little bit of action makes it fun, especially when someone who has never done action can drive an ambulance, pick up a gun, and kill. Then, why not?"

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap, Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Zayn Marie Khan at the Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Watch: Have Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Been Crazy In Love?

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha About?

The trailer gives a glimpse into this action packed drama.

It begins with a hopeful picture of a couple dreaming about marriage and family, but soon takes a darker turn. A betrayal changes everything, leading to Sesh's character being taken into custody.

What follows is an emotional journey where love and rebellion clash, as an angry man sets out to take revenge on the woman who once meant everything to him.

Dacoit marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and has been shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

Along with Anurag Kashyap, the film also features Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj and Zayn Marie Khan (whose father is Mansoor Khan, maker of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar.)

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Zayn Marie Khan at the Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch event. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan features in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

Zayn, known for her work in shows like Made In Heaven Season 2 and Feels Like Ishq, plays a cop who works under Kashyap's character.

Adivi Sesh shared that Zayn Marie was cast purely based on her audition, without him knowing about her film family background.

Anurag Kashyap, who makes his Telugu debut with this film, joked that he himself was "giraftaar" by the team to be a part of the project.

He recalled how Sesh approached him with the role during Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding. Anurag and Sobhita share a long association that goes back to her film debut with Raman Raghav 2.0.

Anurag shared a light moment, saying he was attending the wedding rituals when the script was narrated to him, and things moved quickly from there.

"I had gone to Sobhita's wedding to perform the kanyadaan. While the pheras were happening, I found myself listening to a script narration right there at the venue," recalled Anurag Kashyap with a laugh. "They told me the shoot would begin the very next month, and that's how it all came together."

WATCH: Anurag Kashyap talks about working with Adivi Sesh

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Sesh hinted that Anurag's role has more layers than what is seen at first.

"We never mentioned that Anurag sir is the villain of the film. It will be nice for you to be surprised by the kind of a role he has," he said.

His comment left Anurag smiling!

Dacoit Ek Prem Katha is set to release in cinemas on April 10.