Why Adil Hussain And Sandeep Vanga Reddy Are At War

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adil Hussain /Instagram

When Adil Hussain declared that he regretted starring in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh, he didn’t know what he was getting into.

The director replied with an angry tweet: 'Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I;ll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly.'

When Subhash K Jha reached out to Adil for a reaction, the actor said, "I just woke up. I'm in America. I never knew my statement would become so controversial. He (Reddy) probably didn't like it. I've received calls from some people about it. I really don't want to read what he has to say. I've read what he has to say about others who don’t like his films."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeep Vanga Reddy/Instagram

What did Adil think about Reddy's recent blockbuster, Animal, which focused on the Alpha Male?

"I haven't seen Animal and don't intend to see it," Adil says.

"I saw the trailer and it didn't work for me. There is so much amazing content available from across the globe. I will stick to that and not waste time on something I won't like."

About the threat to replace him with AI, Adil's response is calm: "He is hurt and reacting to my comments. I don't think I need to react to his hurt comments."

About the conversation blowing up into a controversy, Adil says, "Since I am away, I didn't know anything. When I woke up, I picked up unknown numbers as my son is alone back home and I am being therefore more generous right now in picking up unknown numbers in case there is an emergency.

"I am in the US dealing with a family tragedy. I am not in a mindset to even think about these things. But I will definitely reflect on it."