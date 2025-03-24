HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Aamir Was In Mourning For 2-3 Years

March 24, 2025 15:17 IST

'After the split (with Reena Dutta), I couldn't sleep at night. So I started drinking.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

After his divorce with Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan took to the bottle and the phase lasted for 18 months.

'Main Devdas tha,' he flashbacks in an interview to Instant Bollywood.

'I was in mourning for two-three years. I was at home all alone for one-and-a-half years and I drank a lot,' he added.

Aamir married Reena in 1986 when he was 21, and they had two children, Junaid and Ira. They divorced in 2002.

'I drank an entire bottle in a day. Before that, I was a teetotaler. After the split (with Reena), I couldn't sleep at night. So I started drinking,' he said, adding, 'I was in deep depression.'

 

The low phase on his personal front made him take a step back from the movies.

After Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai (2001 releases), Aamir was seen next in 2005's Mangal Pandey.

The same year, he married Kiran Rao.

Aamir recently shared that he was in a relationship with Bangalore-based entrepreneur Gauri Spratt.

