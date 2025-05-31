Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic European Holiday

Film folk are travelling around the globe for award functions, beach holidays and film shoots.
Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan make memories at their European holiday.
Their twin sons Uyir and Ulag make it even better.
Nora Fatehi attends the American Music Awards.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya enjoy an adventurous holiday in the Maldives.
Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her birthday on the Phi Phi Islands.
Chahatt Khanna is a beach girl.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shoots for a film with child actor Swarna Pandey in Shimla.
Sophie Choudry serves 'sunset and smolder' at a beach in Phuket.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff