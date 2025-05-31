Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic European Holiday

Film folk are travelling around the globe for award functions, beach holidays and film shoots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan make memories at their European holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Their twin sons Uyir and Ulag make it even better.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi attends the American Music Awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya enjoy an adventurous holiday in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her birthday on the Phi Phi Islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is a beach girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swarna Pandey /Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shoots for a film with child actor Swarna Pandey in Shimla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry serves 'sunset and smolder' at a beach in Phuket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff