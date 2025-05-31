HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic European Holiday

Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic European Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 31, 2025 10:43 IST

x

Film folk are travelling around the globe for award functions, beach holidays and film shoots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan make memories at their European holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Their twin sons Uyir and Ulag make it even better.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi attends the American Music Awards.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya enjoy an adventurous holiday in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her birthday on the Phi Phi Islands.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is a beach girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swarna Pandey /Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shoots for a film with child actor Swarna Pandey in Shimla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry serves 'sunset and smolder' at a beach in Phuket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guess Who This Actress Is?
Guess Who This Actress Is?
9 Fun Facts About Abhirami
9 Fun Facts About Abhirami
Huma Sends Postcards From Jammu
Huma Sends Postcards From Jammu
Paresh Rawal Gets A Hera Pheri Surprise
Paresh Rawal Gets A Hera Pheri Surprise
Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics
Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

webstory image 2

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 3

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

VIDEOS

Modi's warning to Pak in Kanpuriya lingo draws cheers4:26

Modi's warning to Pak in Kanpuriya lingo draws cheers

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing1:00

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD