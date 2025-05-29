Kajol Wants To SCARE You!

'Mera plan hain aap logon ko itna daraungi, itna daraungi ki matlab bas band bajne wali hain.'

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the Maa trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"Who could he imagine in a horror role besides me?" Kajol asks, pointing at her husband Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of her upcoming supernatural horror film, Maa, produced by her husband.

"I have to say this with great pleasure that I have never been approached for a horror film. But you know na, casting was in-house," she adds.

A seemingly embarrassed Ajay quips: "Any husband would cast his wife only!"

IMAGE: Kajol and Kherin Sharma at the Maa trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Kajol plays the titular role, a fierce mother, who fights against evil forces to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma.

The film is directed by Chhorii fame Vishal Furia.

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the Maa trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The interesting thing about Maa is that it expands on the Shaitaan universe as a standalone sequel to the 2024 Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer.

Maddy, who played the villainous character Vanraj in Shaitaan, makes an unexpected appearance at the event and leaves a threatening remark.

WATCH: R Madhavan's threat to Kajol

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The Maa trailer packs the same spooky feels as Shaitaan, with folklore at its core.

IMAGE: Kajol at the Maa trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"Mera plan hain aap logon ko itna daraungi, itna daraungi ki matlab bas band bajne wali hain. That's the plan, fully," Kajol says with a smile.

"You guys have seen the trailer, all I can say is that bohot hi dhamakedar picture hone wali hain!"

WATCH: Kajol reveal how Maa was her "shortest and fastest film"...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What's noteworthy about the Maa trailer is the credits which highlights cast and crew's mothers' names.

"Every time we see father's names in the title card. Since our film is called Maa, we thought mothers should get their due," Ajay explains.

WATCH: Ajay Devgn sheds light on VFX challenges in Maa

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were asked about the controversy about Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit.

Deepika was allegedly replaced for demanding an eight-hour shift to maintain a work-life balance as a new mom.

"I love the fact if you can work less..." Kajol says. Ajay adds, "Most honest filmmakers will not have a problem with this. Apart from being a mother and working for eight hours, usually people have started working for eight hours in a shift. Most of the industry understands this."

IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the Maa trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Maa arrives in cinemas on June 27.