Whose Baby Is Aamir Cradling?

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 08, 2025 11:30 IST

'The moment I got to know it's Rajni Sir I jumped at it. I'm a huge fan of Rajni Sir. I really love him.'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth in Aatank Hi Aatank.

Aamir Khan, whose most recent film Sitare Zameen Par has cracked the success code, is now looking forward to his next screen outing, which will bring him face-to-face with Rajinikanth.

Speaking for the first time on the project, Aamir in an exclusive chat with Subhash K Jha, reveals, "Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. I can't tell you much about my role. But I come in at a crucial point in the plot."

About the experience of sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Aamir says, "It's an important cameo, but it's a cameo. When Lokesh approached me for that, the moment I got to know it's Rajni Sir I jumped at it. I'm a huge fan of Rajni Sir. I really love him. The moment I got to know it's his film, I said, 'yes, I'm on'."

"I have worked long back with Rajini Sir in a film called Aatank Hi Aatank. That was an attempt at remaking The Godfather. I would say an attempt which did not succeed. That was about 30-32 years ago. That was at the beginning of my career."

 

***

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

Meanwhile, actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta have finally revealed the name of their baby girl, who was born on April 22.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

The couple named their daughter Mira, and it was none other than Aamir who chose the name.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

On Sunday, Vishnu and Jwala took to Instagram to share adorable photos from the naming ceremony.

In the pictures, Aamir can be seen attending the celebration with the family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

Along with the pictures, Jwala wrote, "Our 'Mira'! Couldn't have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir!! We love you. P.S. Thank you for the beautiful and thoughtful name!!!!"

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

Vishnu added, 'Introducing our MIRA... A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jwala Gutta/Instagram

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta wed in April 2021 in Hyderabad after dating for a few years.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
