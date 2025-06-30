Jwala's Baby Takes First Look At Court!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF SPORTS
June 30, 2025

Jwala Gutta

IMAGE: Jwala Gutta with her daughter at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence. Photographs: Jwala Gutta/Instagram
 

Jwala Gutta took her daughter to her badminton academy for the first time on Monday.

Gutta and her actor-husband Vishnu Vishal, who got married in 2021, welcomed their baby daughter on April 22.

Jwala Gutta

Gutta was one of India's top doubles players, having won several medals including gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2011 World Championships, among her other achievements.

Her other top achievements include the historic bronze medal at the 2014 Thomas and Uber Cup and a bronze medal at Badminton Asia Championships.

The Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence is located at the Sujatha School in Moinabad in Telangana.

'First day, first steps on the court Took my daughter to the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence for her very first visit today!'

'It's a proud and emotional moment -- want to watch her step into a world built on passion, discipline, and dreams. Hoping to pass on this love for the sport... a legacy I'd be proud to leave behind for her,' she captioned her Instagram post.

IMAGE: Jwala Gutta with her parents Kranti and Yelan. Photograph: Jwala Gutta/Instagram
