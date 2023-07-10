Who's Producing Vicky's New Film?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karan Johar is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for his next project, and he made the announcement on Instagram.

'A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons,' Karan writes.

'@bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I'm proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality.

'@anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance.

'I'm so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09, who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can't wait to direct him one day again soon...We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!!

'@ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe!

'And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!

'@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective .... Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston....Can't wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart!', Karan writes.

The new film will be Vicky's second collaboration with Director Anand Tiwari after the sweet romcom, Love Per Square Foot.

We will see Punjabi actor Ammy Virk in a Bollywood film once again after his debut in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Tripti Dimri returns after her well-reviewed previous outings, Qala and Bulbbul.

Vicky gives the project a release date: 'Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more.'

Karan will return to the director's chair after over six years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, which releases on July 28.