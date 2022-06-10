Who WINKS Better -- Huma or Sonakshi?

IMAGE: Rohit Roy raves about his Forensic co-star Vikrant Massey: 'As my next film #forensic is ready to release on the 24th of June @zee5 , I can't not speak about this absolute bundle of talent who I first met when we were performing for a TV talent show and he came across as an amiable, slightly reserved, fully conscious human being with the focus of long distance shooter only looking at the bulls eye! He came up and wished me calling me 'Dada' ( older brother in Bengali) ! Many years later, I play his 'Dada' in the film! Strange are the connections we make with people. Many things have changed since but his focus is still unwavering! All the best my brother! You have most certainly hit it out of the park with this one! @vikrantmassey'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram