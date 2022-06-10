Who WINKS Better -- Huma or Sonakshi?

Parineeti goes scuba diving... Keerthy on a holiday too... Shabana's in flashback mode...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, who's holidaying in Copenhagen, explains, 'In Denmark they take their coffee and pastries seriously.'
And that's exactly what Taapsee's doing :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
IMAGE: Who winks better -- Huma Qureshi or Sonakshi Sinha?
The girls are celebrating National Best Friend Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra goes scuba diving in Indonesia.
But what is she dreaming about?!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Just where is Keerthy Suresh holidaying?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar goes pink with Major's success.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias enjoys Mumbai's weather.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are loving Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a priceless throwback picture with Hema Malini, Rakhee, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar and some guests.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Rohit Roy raves about his Forensic co-star Vikrant Massey: 'As my next film #forensic is ready to release on the 24th of June @zee5 , I can't not speak about this absolute bundle of talent who I first met when we were performing for a TV talent show and he came across as an amiable, slightly reserved, fully conscious human being with the focus of long distance shooter only looking at the bulls eye! He came up and wished me calling me 'Dada' ( older brother in Bengali) ! Many years later, I play his 'Dada' in the film! Strange are the connections we make with people. Many things have changed since but his focus is still unwavering! All the best my brother! You have most certainly hit it out of the park with this one! @vikrantmassey'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram