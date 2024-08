Sunny is in love... Mouni acts coy...Preity's world goes round...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in black, and she knows it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone loves her faux fur jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy relives her demure bride moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon becomes a boss lady.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash shows off her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'Every shadow has its own story,' says Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar makes orange the new black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta says, 'My world goes round n round.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com