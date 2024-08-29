Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!

Where is Bollywood travelling? Let's find out.
Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys getting wet in the rain, and tells us, 'Mausam ne kiya kuch haseen sitam.'
Palak Tiwari goes on a girls' trip to Goa.
'This is why I choose to be here,' Parineeti Chopra explains from England.
Priyanka Chopra attends the screening of her new Marathi film Paani: 'My Last night in Mumbai with some special people. Our Marathi feature film पाणी is all set to release theatrically on 18th October.'
Paani is Priyanka's fourth Marathi production and addresses the urgent issue of water scarcity.
Sanya Malhotra dreams in gold in Australia.
Nia Sharma, who is in Mysore, is enjoying 'gaon ki taazi hawaaaaa and shudh vaatavaran.'
Milind Soman shares a romantic moment with wife Ankita Konwar in Sweden and writes, '20,000 steps and 300 pushups in a forest outside Stockholm choose your hard, choose your beautiful.'
Gauahar Khan is in Switzerland.
Aamna Sharif is also in Switzerland too!
Zeenat Aman takes a break in Goa.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com