Who Is Kajol Cheering For?

'I was just seeing myself here and was like ‘damn, I made it!''

Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the teaser launch of Tanvi The Great.

IMAGE: Kajol, Anupam Kher and Shubhangi at Tanvi The Great launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

As commonly seen at filmi events, the venue for the launch of the new film Tanvi The Great had displayed posters both inside and outside the auditorium.

A poster with a backdrop of snow-covered peaks has a girl dressed up in a snug sweater and pop pom beanie cap, with her back facing the viewers.

It is curiously asking: Who Is Tanvi The Great?

Anupam Kher, who directs and produces the film, unveils the identity of the lead actor, who is an alumni of his acting school.

Tanvi is revealed to be Shubhangi, a fresh face stepping into the world of cinema.

“Wow, that’s a lot of people,” said the debutante with a smile showing her excitement and nervousness, as she appeared on stage in the same get-up as her character Tanvi.

Shubhangi said she was in ‘disbelief’ when she saw herself on the big screen for the first time at the teaser launch.

“I was just seeing myself here (pointing at the poster) and was like ‘damn, I made it!’ Whenever I used to come to watch a movie, I would just shut my eyes before the start and be like, ek din mera chehra hoga. One day, I would see myself as ‘Introducing Shubhangi’,” she said.

WATCH: Why Shubhangi is feeling ‘nauseous’ ahead of her acting debut

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kher was joined by a 'special guest' Kajol, his co-star from films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, who came to cheer for Shubhangi.

IMAGE: Kajol and Shubhangi at Tanvi The Great launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

WATCH: Kajol points out that ‘one important quality’ in Anupam Kher

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

“I have been on this stage so many times but have never been this nervous because the director or the producer would be somebody else. I would come here only as an actor. My confidence used to be on another level," Kher said.

Kher said that the idea of making Tanvi The Great came to him four years ago from a ‘real life conversation.’ He opened up about his return to direction after a long hiatus.

“It took me 23 years (to direct another film) after Om Jai Jagdish is because that story wasn’t mine. Rahul Nandaji wrote the story and Vashu Bhagnaniji produced it. I got excited with the opportunity to direct a film as a successful actor, who was also busy at that time. After that, I decided I will only direct a film which touches my heart, and through my heart, it touches the world’s hearts. I finally found that story. I collected a set of amazing people (to make this film) and it took us three years. I am happy that the baby is going to be delivered,” he said.

IMAGE: Kajol with Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari Kher. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The senior actor-turned-filmmaker was joined by his 85-year-old mother Dulari, son Sikandar, brother Raju and an army of students from Kher’s acting institute, who were sporting Actor Prepares tees.

Kher said Shubhangi was selected for the lead role after rounds of auditions. He was particularly impressed with her hunger to prove her talent.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi at Tanvi The Great launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

“When it came to casting Tanvi, I was determined to discover a fresh face and select a talent from my institute,” Kher said.

“Shubhangi is an exceptionally bright talent. She has given her all to portray Tanvi, in a story very close to my heart.”

WATCH: Why Anupam Kher is against the stereotypical concept of 'hero and heroine' in Hindi cinema

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the story but shows the titular character as a differently-challenged young woman who finds joy in the smallest things of life. The film is written by Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit alongside Kher, and the music score by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.

“I spent almost a year with Keeravani sir and recorded all the songs of the film before we even started shooting for the film,” Kher said about his association with the RRR fame composer.

Kher announced that his film is headed for the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival as part of the Marché du Film, where Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere.

Kher said the India release will be decided after its festival run.