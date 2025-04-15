Jaideep Wants To Steal THIS From Saif!

Did Jaideep Ahlawat's answer give Saif Ali Khan something to worry about? :)

Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins trailer launch.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat at the Jewel Thief trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Under the hot Mumbai sun, a sly mission was underway to steal the Red Sun -- a coveted piece of diamond worth millions!

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat emerge from the smoke and vow that they won't stop at anything to make this heist possible.

Attired in spiffy casuals, the actors show up in their respective characters as partners-in-crime to unveil their mission in Netflix's new film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan at the Jewel Thief trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"People enjoy watching people breaking the law, which gives them a chance to take on the system. That's what heist films are about," Saif says about his role in the thriller.

WATCH: What Saif Ali Khan wants to steal from his co-stars

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand at the Jewel Thief trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Jewel Thief is backed by Pathaan and Fighter Director Siddharth Anand, who marks his first OTT outing as producer. Anand is, of course, also known for directing romantic-comedy films in the early 2000s including Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum starring Saif.

Anand said he was excited to reunite with Saif for Jewel Thief.

WATCH: Siddharth Anand reveals what he doesn't like about Saif Ali Khan

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

In a far cry from his usual intense roles, Jaideep gets to slip into cool dance moves as seen in the film's latest track Jaadu. Is the Paatal Lok actor enjoying his viral moment by showing this never-seen-before side?

The actor feels rather shy as he explains, "I don't know why people get surprised when someone shows they can dance. I come from Haryana and people who have seen me since my childhood know that I have danced a lot in the past."

This admission triggers vociferous requests from the audience who ask for a Jaadu hookstep.

Jaideep gives in.

WATCH: Jaideep Ahlawat shows off his sleek dance moves

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan at the Jewel Thief trailer launch.

Nikita Dutta, who essayed a de-glam role in her last outing The Waking of A Nation, thanked Siddharth Anand and Directors Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati for creating a"unique world" with Jewel Thief.

Nikita said her character Farah is something she had never gotten an opportunity to play before: "The classic Bollywood heroine".

WATCH: Nikita Dutta about her takeaway from Jewel Thief.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Jewel Thief might put them on the verge of double-crossing each other but Jaideep and Saif didn't miss any opportunity to show off their bromance at the event as they hugged and struck funny poses together.

Until one point when Jaideep was asked what he would want to steal from Saif.

"There's a property in Haryana, Pataudi Palace. It is a good property. I have seen it, it's wonderful," Jaideep cheekily replied.

Saif, who was visibly amused by Jaideep's answer, who asked with a smile: "Is he buying my house?"

IMAGE: Siddharth Anand, Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, Netflix's Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Directors Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati at the Jewel Thief trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

More such outwitting is expected in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which drops on Netflix on April 25.