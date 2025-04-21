Is Saif Moving To Qatar?

'Its proximity to India makes it an ideal location for my family and me.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Saif Ali Khan is the proud owner of a new luxury home at the Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl in Qatar.



Speaking at the press conference hosted by the Alfardan group, Saif said, "As someone who travels extensively and values luxury, The St Regis residences in Qatar felt like a right choice. It's more than just a home, it is a lifestyle destination."

"I have visited many parts of the world, yet Qatar offers something truly unique -- peace, safety and modern living. Its proximity to India makes it an ideal location for my family and me."

Watch: Why Saif Bought His New Home