News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » The Fabulous Filmi Quiz

The Fabulous Filmi Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 26, 2024 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Say goodbye to September with this month's final but fully filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Lucky: No Time for Love
B. Wanted
C. Ready
 
 
A. Race 2
B. Desi Boyz
C. Billu
 
 
A. Ajay
B. Angrakshak
C. Kshatriya
 
 
A. Chalte Chalte
B. Kal Ho Naa Ho
C. Swades
 
 
A. Asambhav
B. Yakeen
C. Karam
 
 
A. Yodha
B. Pippa
C. Uri: The Surgical Strike
 
 
A. Ishaqzaade
B. PK
C. Cirkus
 
 
A. Kambakkht Ishq
B. Main Aur Mrs Khanna
C. We Are Family
 
 
A. Anubhav
B. Woh Saat Din
C. Prem Rog
 
 
A. No Entry
B. Khushi
C. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home
INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home
Oscars: Why Laapataa Ladies Was Selected
Oscars: Why Laapataa Ladies Was Selected
'I Wasted Four Years Of My Life'
'I Wasted Four Years Of My Life'
China: 'Main Issue Now Is The Patrolling'
China: 'Main Issue Now Is The Patrolling'
Mumbai rain: Red alert issued, woman drowns in nullah
Mumbai rain: Red alert issued, woman drowns in nullah
PIX: Man United held; Big wins for Lazio, Galatasaray
PIX: Man United held; Big wins for Lazio, Galatasaray
'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'
'Hybrid vehicles are an intermediate solution'

More like this

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Ananya's CTRL Must Be On Your Watchlist

Ananya's CTRL Must Be On Your Watchlist

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances