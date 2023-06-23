Where In The World Is Vijay?

Raveena is 'lost'... Nia makes California look hot...What's Vikrant celebrating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan shares a picture with Vijay from the sets of Leo in Kashmir to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is 'Lost In a world that doesn't exist... embrace what's in store the glorious mess, maybe the ride will be smoother to the end.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

'Life is precious, make the best of it! Sending you all lots of love today!' says Elli AvrRam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma makes the temperatures rise in a Malibu beach, even as she feels like 'roasted burnt garlic'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan cools off in a pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

'Today, I celebrate Me!!!' decides Vikrant Massey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey takes a boat ride in Istanbul, Turkiye.