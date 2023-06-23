News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where In The World Is Vijay?

Where In The World Is Vijay?

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 23, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raveena is 'lost'... Nia makes California look hot...What's Vikrant celebrating?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan shares a picture with Vijay from the sets of Leo in Kashmir to wish him on his 49th birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is 'Lost In a world that doesn't exist... embrace what's in store the glorious mess, maybe the ride will be smoother to the end.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

'Life is precious, make the best of it! Sending you all lots of love today!' says Elli AvrRam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma makes the temperatures rise in a Malibu beach, even as she feels like 'roasted burnt garlic'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan cools off in a pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

'Today, I celebrate Me!!!' decides Vikrant Massey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey takes a boat ride in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'My husband asked for my autograph'
'My husband asked for my autograph'
'I Played Sita Not Once, But Thrice!'
'I Played Sita Not Once, But Thrice!'
'All of us lie -- small lies, big lies'
'All of us lie -- small lies, big lies'
UP adds Savarkar to curriculum, and Nehru too
UP adds Savarkar to curriculum, and Nehru too
17 parties meet in Patna, vow to fight 2024 together
17 parties meet in Patna, vow to fight 2024 together
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
Is it the end of the road for Pujara?
Is it the end of the road for Pujara?

More like this

What Mughal-e-Azam Means To Indians In America

What Mughal-e-Azam Means To Indians In America

The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances