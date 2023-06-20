'I Played Sita Not Once, But Thrice!'

'One cannot play a Goddess as deep and resonant as Sita Maa without being affected.'

IMAGE: Jaya Prada as Sita in Sita Kalyanam.

The beautiful Jaya Prada has played Sita not once, but thrice.

"That's right," she laughs. "I played Sita in Bapu's Telugu film Sita Kalyanam and in another Telugu film Sita Ram Vanvasamu.

"Then again in the Hindi-Bengali bilingual Lav-Kush I was Sita to Jeetendraji's Rama," Jaya Prada tells Subhash K Jha

IMAGE: Jaya Prada as Sita in Sita Ram Vanvasamu.

So how does it feel to play Sita Maa thrice?

"I feel blessed. To be chosen not once, but thrice must mean something.

"I feel one has to have a dignified public image to play Hindu gods.

"Nowadays, of course, the moral values and the definition of dignity are different.

"But I am so glad to see Prabhas and Kriti Sanon being given the honour of playing Rama and Sita in Adipurush.

"Every generation must have its own heroes."

IMAGE: Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita in Adipurush.

Jaya is all for Prabhas.

"In cinemas in Andhra they are worshipping him like a god. It comes from his clean dignified image."

IMAGE: Devdatta Nage as Hanuman in Adipurush

Jaya is only unhappy about the new screen Hanuman.

"I feel the character of Hanuman in Adipurush should have been played more powerfully projected.

"Hanuman is such a dynamic and charismatic character. We don't feel these qualities.

"The actor who played Hanuman in Sita Kalyanam left a lasting impact."

Jaya looks back at her stints as Sita Maa with much joy.

"In Bapu's film I played not only Sita, but also Laxmi. That's right, two Goddesses! It was a responsibility.

"But then I've always maintained decorum in my public content."

IMAGE: Jaya Prada as Sita and Jeetendra as Ram in Lav Kush.

In 1983, Jaya Prada played Sita in the Hindi film, Lav Kush.

"It was a memorable experience, made more memorable by Lataji's beautiful songs.

"I still remember her lovely songs that made my Sita look even more graceful.

"The film was a Hindi/Bengali bi-lingual directed by a very learned Telugu director, V Madhusudhana Rao.

"I feel the film went unnoticed because it wasn't marketed properly.

"Even if released today Lav-Kush would be a hit."

IMAGE: Arun Govil as Laxman and Jeetendra as Ram in Lav Kush.

What made Lav Kush even more memorable was the actor who played Laxman.

Says Jaya, "Arun Govilji, who has immortalised himself as Ram (in Ramanand Sagar's television serial, Ramayan) played Laxman in Lav Kush."

Having played Sita Maa three times Jaya feels a deep affinity to the character.

"One cannot play a Goddess as deep and resonant as Sita Maa without being affected.

"I feel every woman today needs to imbibe the qualities of Sita Maa.

"She was at the same time deeply traditional and uniquely modern in her outlook.

"I hope I have some of her qualities."

