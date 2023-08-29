When The Archies Will Release

We have a date for the release of The Archies.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, it stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in some of the lead roles.

The Archies is all set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

Netflix announced the release date via a billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway.

The Archies will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya as the charming Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a 'hill station'.