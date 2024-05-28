Delhi's outskirts sizzle, Nafafgarh touches 48.6 deg C

As temperatures soar in Delhi, several areas like Najafgarh and Mungeshpur are facing severe heatwave conditions and temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on a daily basis that are affecting the health of residents with experts saying the reasons for the rising mercury in these areas range from lack of greenery and direct sunlight.

On Monday, Najafgarh in southwest Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal while the minimum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.

The Mungeshpur weather station recorded a high of 48.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The areas have been recording the highest maximum temperatures among all weather stations on a daily basis.

The capital is on red alert on Tuesday and has been under heatwave conditions for the last three days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, explained the situation and said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."

Palawat elaborated that wind direction also plays a significant role.

"When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly," he added.

Temperatures will go up to 46 or 46.5 degrees Celsius and might touch 47, but in the standard stations like Safdarjung, from where we measure the capital's standard temperature, they won't reach 49 degrees Celsius, he asserted.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional head of IMD, said places like Najafgarh are seeing a sharp increase in temperatures due to multiple reasons. He highlighted that the outskirts are the first areas hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

"Heatwave conditions are expected to persist over the next few days. Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he added.

Open areas and barren land are contributing to higher temperatures due to increased radiation, said another weather expert Charan Singh.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Vihar in Najafgarh, said the high temperatures and the hot, dry wind is making people in the area fall sick.

"I commute to Central Delhi on my bike every day. Despite taking all the precautions, I have developed high fever and body ache due to heat stroke," he added.

The Delhi-government run LNJP Hospital has been seeing a spike in the number of patients affected due to heatwave conditions.

"We have seen a high number of patients affected by the heat this week. Yesterday alone, we received nearly 10 patients who were affected by heat stroke," said Dr Ritu Saxena from Lok Nayak Hospital.

Symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting and unconsciousness are common. She also advised that people should avoid stepping out, especially during peak hours, and keep themselves hydrated.

The weather officials also said that the capital will experience a heatwave for the next two days after which a new weather disturbance will hit North India, affecting the capital as well.