When Samantha Got Emotional

Samantha got emotional at the trailer release of her new film Shaakuntalam in Chennai, even as she remained grateful 'for today'.

While she is bravely facing her medical condition myositis, her wit remains intact.

So when a publication tweeted that Sam has 'lost her charm and glow', she replied, 'I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here's some love from me to add to your glow.'

All strength to you Dear Sam from all of us at Rediff Movies.

IMAGE: Allu Arha in Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's immortal Sanskrit drama Abhijnana Shakuntalam, which tells of the love story between a sage's daughter Shakuntala and Dushyant, the king of Hastinapur.

Dev Mohan plays King Dushyant in the film.

The big surprise is that Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha makes her acting debut.

Directed and produced by Gunasekhar, the Telugu film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on February 17.