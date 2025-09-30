When Salman Cried For Aishwarya

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Salman Khan was reportedly dating Aishwarya Rai during the 1999 filming of the musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but they broke up sometime later.

Salman took the breakup so badly that he would often cry during the shooting of his 2003 film, Tere Naam.

Or so reveals lyricist Sameer in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra.

'Salman used to cry while shooting the song Kyon Kisiko Wafa Ke Badle Wafa Nahi Milti,' Sameer stated in the podcast.

'Salman wanted this song to reach to Aishwarya at that point of time. I wrote this song soon after his split with Aishwarya. When Himesh Reshammiya composed the song, Salman cried on the sets. His wounds were raw then,' added Sameer.

'Aashiq, aashiq hota hai, be it Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan,' stated Sameer.

Tere Naam was a superhit and revived Salman's career, which was going through a low phase then.

It was, in fact, the lowest point of Salman's life, as he had been involved in a hit and run case in September 2002, which killed one person and had to spend 17 days in jail. He was acquitted of all charges in December 2015.

In a 2011 interview to the Bombay Times newspaper, Salman admitted that the duo did have problems but they were exaggerated in the media.

'I am having a relationship with her and if you don't fight, there is no love. Whatever fighting and possessiveness is there from my side and hers is all out of love. I banged my car. I have been told by cops not to go to her building,' Salman said in the interview (external link).

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff