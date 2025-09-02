How Aishwarya-Salman Celebrated Ganpati

Bollywood spent another day celebrating the Ganpati festival, going for darshan as well as visarjan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya offered prayers at the GSB Ganeshotsav pandal in Matunga, north central Mumbai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar's residence for Ganpati darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor at her home.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Alia gave the visarjan a miss, and the ritual was carried out by Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mother and son offer prayers before bidding Bappa goodbye.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Anil Kapoor escorts wife Sunita to pray to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits Nana Patekar's home for Ganpati darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli visits her parents' home for the festival and writes, 'Gaura Bai aayeli... Made it home for a hot minute to meet Gaura Bai and now my year is made.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia bids goodbye to Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Sought Bappa's blessings before stepping into a new chapter. A journey that's more than just a show. It's a purpose, a movement, and a spark of hope. With faith and gratitude in my heart and a vision in my soul, I'm ready to walk this path, trusting that His guidance will light the way. Here's to creating something that matters. Something that moves people. Something that lasts. ZeeTV's Parel Cha Raja!' writes Juhi Parmar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar is 'thanking God, the Universe for all the blessings every day, just a little extra on these days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher visits Lalbaughcha Raja.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff