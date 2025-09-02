How Aishwarya-Salman Celebrated Ganpati

Bollywood spent another day celebrating the Ganpati festival, going for darshan as well as visarjan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya offered prayers at the GSB Ganeshotsav pandal in Matunga, north central Mumbai.
Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar's residence for Ganpati darshan.
Alia Bhatt shares a picture with mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor at her home.
Alia gave the visarjan a miss, and the ritual was carried out by Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor.
Mother and son offer prayers before bidding Bappa goodbye.
Anil Kapoor escorts wife Sunita to pray to Lalbaugcha Raja.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits Nana Patekar's home for Ganpati darshan.
Prajakta Koli visits her parents' home for the festival and writes, 'Gaura Bai aayeli... Made it home for a hot minute to meet Gaura Bai and now my year is made.'
Urvashi Dholakia bids goodbye to Ganpati.
'Sought Bappa's blessings before stepping into a new chapter. A journey that's more than just a show. It's a purpose, a movement, and a spark of hope. With faith and gratitude in my heart and a vision in my soul, I'm ready to walk this path, trusting that His guidance will light the way. Here's to creating something that matters. Something that moves people. Something that lasts. ZeeTV's Parel Cha Raja!' writes Juhi Parmar.
Anusha Dandekar is 'thanking God, the Universe for all the blessings every day, just a little extra on these days.'
Anupam Kher visits Lalbaughcha Raja.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff