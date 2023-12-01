When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Ranveer Singh seems to have got a new fan. And it's Sharon Stone, no less!

Ranveer received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, and Stone, handing out the award, had a lot to say about him.

'I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before...what a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius,' Stone said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Ranveer was all smiles as he received praise from the Hollywood star.

Upon accepting the honour, Ranveer thanked his fans: 'Thank you most of all to my beautiful fans...your love and support have been my driving force... you inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness to find the moment of the truth that is invaluable.'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh with Johnny Depp at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Ranveer also got an opportunity to meet his 'screen idol' Johnny Depp at the festival.

Both actors were twinning in black.

A video has been doing the rounds in which Ranveer said while receiving his special honour at the festival: 'Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.'

Ranveer's words brought a smile to Johnny's face.

The third edition of Red Sea Film Festival commenced on November 30 with the world premiere of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's fantasy HWJN and a glitzy red carpet featuring Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrmann and a slew of Arabic stars besides Ranveer, as per Variety.

Held in the auditorium of Jeddah's Ritz Carlton hotel, the opening ceremony reaffirmed this year's festival theme of 'Your story, your festival' given that Jeddah, is also the city where HWJN is set.

The festival will conclude on December 9.